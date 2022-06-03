New program hopes to promote childhood literacy at Nanaimo hospital

Parents of newborns at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH) will now be leaving with literacy resources for their babies in an effort to promote and enhance childhood literacy.

Families will be given a locally hand-sewn book bag with two new children's books from local authors inside, as well as other literacy materials.

The literacy program is called Roots to Read and it’s intended is to connect new parents and their babies with literacy resources and materials.

"While those roots in our brain are growing [you need] to stimulate them. If they don’t get stimulated they actually don’t grow," said Dr. Jane Pegg, pediatrician with NRGH Literacy Program.

"Early stimulation of those roots with literacy exposure – which is talking, reading and singing – is needed," she said.

The NRGH Literacy Program says that a baby’s brain grows the most during their first year of life.

The program adds that recent evidence show's there's been a decrease in children who can’t read read or deal with the first years of learning while entering school.

"It’s about building not only literacy but the family’s interaction with their baby," said Dr. William Ehman, a family physician with the NRGH Literacy Program.

"We know that it is so important, not only for the families but for our community," he said.

The Nanaimo Regional General Hospital sees an average of 1,300 baby deliveries every year.

Donations are needed to continue this program long-term. You can donate by going to the Nanaimo & District Hospital Foundation website.