New program in Alliston helps seniors transition out of hospital

Alliston's Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) is partnering with a local senior's home to provide patients who no longer need acute care a transition out of the hospital.

Riverwood Senior Living Retirement Residence and Home and Community Care Support Services have joined forces with the hospital to create a transitional care program – funded by Ontario Health Central.

Eligible patients will be transitioned out of the hospital and into the retirement home, receiving additional rehabilitative services while waiting for a permanent bed at home or a long-term care facility.

Riverwood Senior Living homes a four-bed transitional care unit, offering patients care for up to 90 days free of charge.

"This is an excellent opportunity for our patients to continue to receive support and additional health care services close to home while alleviating bed capacity pressures in our inpatient units," said Julia Mullen, SMH's chief nursing executive and VP clinical services.

"At times, up to 20 per cent of inpatient beds at SMH are occupied by ALC (alternate level of care) patients. We are proud to be a part of this program that supports our patients, community and local partners."

Those eligible will be identified by SMH's care coordinator/discharge planner in consultation with the inpatient unit physician and team.

Patient services include physiotherapy, occupational therapy and PSW support.

"We are pleased to host the transitional care unit at Riverwood Senior Living and provide a comfortable environment for those in need of additional rehabilitation services while waiting to transfer home or find a permanent location," said Ruth Green, Riverwood Senior Living's general manager.

"Our residence offers the space, amenities and additional support that these patients will benefit from as they continue their care journey."

More information about the program is being provided to eligible patients and families at SMH.