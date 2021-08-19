New program in Timmins helps people who are homeless get back into the workforce
A new program at Living Space homeless shelter in Timmins is about helping people get back into the workforce. It's called 'Pathways to Potential'.
The program's coordinator said it's about giving people who are experiencing homelessness an opportunity to move forward in their lives and for some people, getting back into the workforce is something that can help.
"People feel good when they’re out doing something that keeps them busy that works on their own personal goals ... I had one person tell me that for them, it’s helping them to make better choices about their own mental health, and sobriety, and that’s huge," said Caelan Hutchison, coordinator of the 'Pathways to Potential' program at Living Space.
Hutchison said interested people can apply for the job, get paid a living wage, and will get additional help with career planning goals such as writing a resume.
-
COVID-19 WCB claims make up 11.3 per cent of all claims in 2021Health-services workers have filed more than 4,000 Workers Compensation Board claims related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
-
When is Alberta going to see pandemic data and modelling? Hinshaw offers no new timelineAfter promising to release pandemic modelling and data Thursday evening, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health apologized for it not being available and said her team remains committed to ensuring it is publicly available.
-
No On-Reserve Voting For October Referenda, Senate Election in AlbertaIndigenous people won't be able to vote on reserve in the upcoming plebiscites and senate elections happening the same day as municipal elections on Oct. 18, Alberta Municipal Affairs has confirmed.
-
Man charged following July vandalism incident of Wasaga Beach Pride crosswalkOne man is facing charges in connection to a vandalism incident of a pride crosswalk in Wasaga Beach.
-
Two men charged after stolen trailer and pick-up truck located by Wood Buffalo RCMPA pair of men from Edmonton face multiple charges, including for possessing explosives and meth, after RCMP located them driving a reportedly stolen truck and trailer.
-
Muslim group holds 'ask me anything' session in Saskatoon to dispel misconceptions some have about faithMembers of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) were in front of city hall, hoping to have discussions with people walking by, displaying signs such as “I am a Muslim, ask me anything.”
-
Other people without homes in Halifax fear city is coming for them nextThe day after police and municipal workers forced some people living on public property to leave, others who are doing the same wonder if they're next.
-
'They have to be prepared at a moment's notice': Tow truck driver course offered in Canada for 1st timeDriving a tow truck is one of the most dangerous jobs on the road. Now, those who do it in Canada can receive the highest level of training.
-
Man suffers life-altering injuries following crash in Georgian Bay TownshipOPP have closed a roadway near Georgian Bay following a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening.