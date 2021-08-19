New program in Timmins helps people who are homeless get back into the workforce

A new program at Living Space homeless shelter in Timmins is about helping people get back into the workforce. It's called 'Pathways to Potential'.

The program's coordinator said it's about giving people who are experiencing homelessness an opportunity to move forward in their lives and for some people, getting back into the workforce is something that can help.

"People feel good when they’re out doing something that keeps them busy that works on their own personal goals ... I had one person tell me that for them, it’s helping them to make better choices about their own mental health, and sobriety, and that’s huge," said Caelan Hutchison, coordinator of the 'Pathways to Potential' program at Living Space.

Hutchison said interested people can apply for the job, get paid a living wage, and will get additional help with career planning goals such as writing a resume.