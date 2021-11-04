New program in Winnipeg aims to help HSC patients get past protesters

A new patient escort program slated to start at Health Sciences Centre looks to help patients navigate their way through protesters safely.

The program is called PEP Pals, standing for Patient Escort Program.

“Everybody deserves to get access to health care,” said Yasmin Yanovski, founder of PEP Pals. “Somebody’s negative outside opinion that have no relation whatsoever to the person seeking treatment shouldn’t affect them being able to get to their appointment or medical procedure they might need.”

Yanovski is an aspiring physician and is hopeful for a career in health care. After coming across a social media post related to the efforts of one person escorting patients past protesters in front of the HSC Winnipeg Women’s Hospital, she wanted to expand upon the idea.

“I thought it was a good idea to start a group where people could actually get together and help others out instead of just one person,” Yanovski said. “The whole idea of it is to help people get to their appointments, whether at HSC or any other health-care facility or hospital safely from point A to point B without them having to fear any protesters or other outside concerns.”

The program is still in its infancy with an official launch to happen this week. Yanovski said organizers are still trying to gather resources and volunteers, as well as finalize the application process.

The goal is to have an applicant fill out a form requesting an escort. That person would then be matched to an available volunteer within 24 hours. They would meet at a pre-arranged location near the facility in question before walking together to the appointment.

Yanovski said they would also like the patient and volunteer to get to know each other a little bit before, so the patient is more comfortable. Yanovski noted this would be dependent on the notice given for the escort.

The program has about 10 confirmed volunteers and will start with services at HSC - the site of most of the recent protests. Yanovski said she would also like to offer services at other facilities.

There is a social media account and an email account set up for potential clients. The service will be free and open to anyone who is old enough to make medical decisions on their own.