New program supports ER doctors in remote Ontario

Ontario's emergency department peer-to-peer program launched in October. Twenty-seven remote and rural emergency departments in the province are participating with about half of them located in northeastern Ontario.

Program leaders said the program supports emergency departments by providing access to on-demand, real-time support and coaching from experienced emergency physicians across Ontario via virtual channels.

“It’s a one number to call that services questions that range from the simple to the serious," said Dr. Kylie Booth, medical adviser for Ontario Health peer-to-peer program.

“Anything from cardiac arrest to a trauma all the way down to a moth in the ear, a rash that’s complicated or difficult.”

Chapleau Health Services, Manitoulin Health Centre and the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority are just a few centres that are using this new service.

“Many times you’re alone, especially during night shift and you just want to bounce things off of someone and it’s nice to be able to do that," said Dr. Elaine Innes, chief of staff for the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority.

The Ministry of Health said the program can also help more people receive care in the comfort of their own communities by giving doctors the advice they need to decide whether a transfer to a larger hospital is necessary.