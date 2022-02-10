New program to help address mining labour shortage in northern Ontario

College Boreal is launching a new mining skills readiness program at its Sudbury and Timmins campuses to help women, youth and newcomers break into the industry.

‘Mining Potential’ is a new 14-week program that begins Feb. 16, and includes a 165-hour interactive instructor-led theory component and 120 hours of enrichment activities.

"Students of this program will learn the essential skills they need to enter the mining industry with a focus on safety, thanks to hands-on activities and experience-based guidance by industry experts. The curriculum was created to provide case studies, documents and standards validated by the industry," the college said in a news release Thursday.

"Upon completion, graduates will obtain a certificate of achievement from Mining Industry Human Resources Council (MiHR Council) and Collège Boréal, as well as Collège Boréal certificates such as WHMIS, CPR, Working at Heights and Service Type Common Core."

The cost of the program is $250 and Newmont Corporation is sponsoring 10 students.

"We rely on our qualified workforce to sustain the viability of our mines, and it is crucial to have these types of programs to promote the various careers this sector can offer. We are a proud partner of Collège Boréal, as its helping train tomorrow’s workforce," said Bryan Neeley, sustainability & external relations manager at Newmont Corporation, in a news release.

GETTING YOUR FOOT IN THE DOOR

Pascale Larouche, the director of training and workforce development for MiHR Council, said not all mining jobs are underground.

"You don't only have to go underground, this program not only teaches those skills but it gives you a great awareness of the industry, awareness of those careers that you can have out of this program as well," Larouche said.

"From being an environmental coordinator to being a liaison, you can work in the head office. It's not always going underground. There's over 120 types of different occupations in the industry and they can tap into any of them. It's to get their foot in."

While the new program will qualify students who complete the course for entry-level positions, the average starting salaries are typically around $50,000 per year.

"The mining industry is probably one of the highest paid sectors. A miner can be making $100,000 to $150,000 a year, so it wouldn't be uncommon for a new entry to be making close to $50,000 a year as a starting salary and then it just increases from there," Larouche said.

With files from Ian Campbell, CTV Sudbury videojournalist.