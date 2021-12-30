New program uses art to help deal with PTSD

A former police officer and member of the armed forces is finding some relief from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through a new art program, and hopes it will help others.

James Agesen, who spent his life in the RCMP and the military, has seen a lot.

"I have panic attacks and suffer from night terrors and things like that."

While searching for answers to deal with his PTSD, Agesen says he found a outlet with a paint brush and easel.

"Your mind races so it gives you a chance to calm. Since I've started this I’ve had less incidents, you know, that were affecting me."

Within a few weeks, he started the Veterans Art Initiative to help others in the military or emergency services who need help.

The program provides support and supplies to those interested in getting started.

"They are people that served their country proudly, but sometimes what they experienced can cause some mental issues. What we’re planning to do is to help them with their recovery in the sense of focusing them on something else," Agesen says.

"It’s not the catch-all to fix you, but it’s a piece of the puzzle to help with your PTSD, maybe to help with your self esteem and I would think that you would have an increase in painting or in art."

While Agesen didn't think he had any talent, his art has now been put on display for the public.

"I didn’t think I could draw a stick-man but I’ve been very fortunate with some gallery showings" he says.

Currently, about 10 others have joined the group, but Agesen hopes to expand the program.

"I would like to see it grow within the community where it allows people who have served to express themselves and that their work and their story is appreciated. So hopefully we will grow from London, wouldn’t it be great province-wide and then grow from there."

