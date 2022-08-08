New protected bike lanes coming to Tillicum Road in Saanich

The District of Saanich is removing car lanes and replacing them with protected bike lanes along a stretch of Tillicum Road near the border with Esquimalt, B.C.

The bike lanes are coming to Tillicum Road between Arena Road and the Tillicum Road bridge.

The district says it will remove two general road lanes to make room for the protected bike lanes.

Two general-purpose lanes and one left-turning lane will remain along this stretch of Tillicum Road, according to the municipality.

"We know improving conditions for pedestrians and cyclists on Tillicum will address an important gap in safe infrastructure and help enable residents to have multiple transportation options," said Rebecca Mersereau, Saanich councillor and chair of its active transportation committee.

Construction of the new bike lanes is slated for early August. Once complete, the district will monitor traffic patterns and adjust traffic signals if needed.

Meanwhile, Saanich is working on the second phase of its "Shelbourne Street Improvements Project," which includes above ground and underground upgrades to Shelbourne Street between Pear Street and North Dairy Road.

Some of these improvements include "separated bike lanes," improved biking and walking paths to the University of Victoria, and the replacement of many sewer, storm, and water systems.