New protective concrete barriers at Dundas and Colborne Streets
The City of London announces new 'protective concrete barriers' at Dundas and Colborne Streets
The barriers provide space for cyclists and pedestrians to cross safely while reducing speeding vehicles.
A part of Vision Zero, the addition of barriers are being built globally to help eliminate deaths and injuries while creating a safe and accessible area.
According to their website, the City says Vision Zero's principles include:
- no loss of life is acceptable
- traffic fatalities and serious injuries are preventable
- we all make mistakes
- we are all physically vulnerable when involved in motor vehicle collisions
- eliminating fatalities and serious injuries is a shared responsibility between road users and those who design and maintain our roadways
Concrete barriers are meant to reduce the distance to cross at the intersection.
New protective concrete barriers at Dundas & Colborne provide more space for cyclists & pedestrians, reduce the distance to cross the intersection & help reduce vehicle speed. Together these design elements create a safer experience for all.#LdnOnt | https://t.co/70Umopo64d pic.twitter.com/Medpko8GQf— City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) August 31, 2021
