New protective measures installed at Kitchener playground
City crews installed armour stone and planted new trees around the perimeter of the Southwest Optimist Sports Field in Kitchener Wednesday.
Officials hope this will act as a barrier to prevent vehicles crashing into the busy playground, something that happened in April.
A 34-year-old man was charged after the Honda Civic he was driving crashed into the base of the play set.
Nobody was hurt, but the incident prompted city officials to consider new safety measures at the park.
"Citizens were concerned about it," said ward 4 councillor Christine Michaud. "I met with city staff and we collaborated and came up with a solution."
"It is a very busy park, so it is important that we have all the safety measures in place for this," she added.
One parent at the park on Wednesday told CTV News this a great first step to feeling their kids can play safely.
A large portion of the equipment that was damaged in the crash was taken down, but Michaud said it will be replaced.
It's unclear at this time how much the new safety measures will cost.
"You can't put a cost on kids' safety, can you?" said Michaud.
The work to install the new barriers is expected to be complete by the weekend.
-
Remains of missing woman Chelsea Poorman found outside Vancouver homeThe search for Chelsea Poorman, a young Indigenous woman who disappeared back in 2020, has ended in tragedy after her remains were found outside a vacant home in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.
-
Halifax excited to host World Junior Hockey ChampionshipDowntown Halifax Business Commission CEO, Paul MacKinnon, says the timing is perfect for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship to be coming back to the Maritimes.
-
Strong winds may have caused motorcycle to collide with semi on highway: RCMPA 64-year-old Manitoba man is in critical condition after police say a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on the highway.
-
Ottawa police believe there may be other victims after school bus driver convicted of sexual assaultOttawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims after a school bus driver in the Ottawa area was convicted of several counts of sexual assault.
-
Calgarians question $600 trespassing fine for walking beside Edworthy Park train tracksSeveral Calgarians are expressing concern and calling for better transparency from law enforcement after receiving hefty trespassing tickets for walking alongside Canadian Pacific Railway train tracks in Edworthy Park.
-
West Coast Trail hiker airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuriesA hiker was airlifted to hospital in Victoria on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries on the West Coast Trail.
-
Firecracker-throwing man wanted by Orillia OPPPolice are looking to identify an electric scooter-riding man accused of throwing fireworks at pedestrians in Orillia.
-
What was behind the steam and loud noise coming from a downtown Winnipeg buildingIf you spent time in the Memorial Park area this week, you may have heard or seen something out of the ordinary coming from a government building.
-
What to do this weekend: Events, Mother's Day and a recommendation from Josh ClassenWe’re finally out of winter and things are looking…well, not sunny and hot, exactly, but it’s still going to be a great weekend to get out there and enjoy our city. Not sure what to do? Here are a few ideas to get you started.