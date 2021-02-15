With the province moving most regions back into its colour-coded framework of COVID-19 restrictions, some sports leagues are releasing new guidance for the return to play.

The Ontario Women's Hockey Association, the province's governing body for girl's and women's hockey, has issued its guidelines.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is being moved into the orange-restrict category. Teams must adhere to strict protocols for a return to play. They include the following:

OWHA Sanctioned Instructional training with the OWHA Member Association/Team with strict on and off-ice physical distancing

3 vs. 3/ 4 vs. 4/ 5 vs. 5 modified play

Travel outside of PHSD allowed unless restricted

NO travel allowed outside Ontario

Maximum participants (players & coaches) on-ice, in accordance with

Ontario Law, PHU and/or facility if more restrictive

For a full list of the new protocols, click here.