New public health orders coming into effect in Manitoba to curb spread of Omicron variant

New health restrictions will be coming into effect in Manitoba as the province continues to deal with a surge of the Omicron variant.

Manitoba has had 2,154 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday and the five-day test positivity rate is 19 per cent province wide.

Premier Heather Stefanson, along with Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced the restrictions will put limits on gathering sizes and liquor sales throughout the province.

The new orders will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

The orders stipulate gathering sizes must not exceed 50 per cent of capacity at a space or 250 people, whichever is smaller.

This will apply to:

• Indoor and outdoor public gatherings;

• Restaurants, licensed premises, food courts and socials;

• Movie theatres and concert halls;

• Performing arts venues and outdoor ticketed performing arts events;

• Museums and art galleries;

• Outdoor and indoor sporting and recreational facilities including dance schools and martial arts studios;

• Gyms, fitness centres, and yoga studios;

• Indoor and outdoor ticketed sporting events;

• Indoor recreational businesses;

• Seasonal facilities and events;

• Religious services and Indigenous cultural events; and

• Bingos, casinos and businesses with VLTs.

On top of the gathering limits, it was announced that liquor sales at restaurants and licensed venues must stop at 10 p.m.

The restrictions are set to expire on Jan. 11, 2022.