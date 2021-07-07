New public health orders expected next week in Manitoba: premier

New public health orders are expected next week in Manitoba.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday, saying these new restrictions will reflect the fact that Manitoba has achieved the vaccine milestone needed for the second phase of reopening.

As of Tuesday, 75.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 51.5 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.