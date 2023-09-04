New public school to have first, first day of classes Tuesday
As students get ready to head back to classes Tuesday, some will be doing so in a brand new school.
It will be the first, first day of school at the new Eastview Horizon Public School (3070 Stillmeadow Road) in Windsor’s Forest Glade neighbourhood.
The new building has replaced Parkview and Eastwood public schools. It’s the Greater Essex County District School Board’s 1s4th new school building in the past 15 years.
According to the board, 20 per cent of its schools are now under 20 years old.
Two more are also under construction, a kindergarten-12 school in Kingsville and a K-8 dual track school in Tecumseh. Another in Lakeshore is in the planning and design phase.
The new school year starts for students in grades one through 12 Tuesday, with classes at Eastview beginning at 8:40 a.m.
