New RapidBus boosts service in Surrey, Delta

The busiest bus corridor south of the Fraser River is getting a much-needed boost in service, according to TransLink.

The R6 Scott Road RapidBus launched Tuesday, connecting Scott Road Station and Newton Exchange and the transit authority says it will shave up to 20 minutes off of a round trip and allow space for up to 20 per cent more riders in Surrey and Delta.

"Surrey and Delta’s transit ridership is part of the fastest growing area in Metro Vancouver, where bus boardings are exceeding 2019 ridership levels by 16 per cent. The R6 Scott Road RapidBus will help accommodate strong demand in Metro Vancouver’s fastest growing area for transit ridership," a news release from TransLink says.

Fewer stops, all-door boarding and separated bus-priority lanes are some of the features that distinguish a Rapid Bus from a regular bus. Infrastructure upgrades along the route include new crosswalks and a new centre-median boarding area at the Scott Road and 72 Avenue. The R6 will operate between 5 a.m. and 1 a.m. daily, with service every seven-and-a-half minutes during peak periods.

Among those celebrating the move – touted as the "largest service expansion since 2020" – are municipal politicians, a student leader from Kwantlen Polytechnic University, and the transportation minister.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said crowding on transit has been a significant issue in the province's fastest growing city.

"With four out of five of the region’s most overcrowded bus routes in Surrey, increased transit service is critical to support continued growth and housing needs in Surrey," she wrote in the news release.

Delta Mayor George Harvie called the move "transformative" for his community.

"This new infrastructure will not only connect our commuters with where they need to go, but propel us forward to match the future growth of our community," he said in the statement.

The project had a price tag of $33 million, with the province covering 40 per cent of the cost.