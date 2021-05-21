New RCMP podcast examines unsolved murder of Misha Pavelick

Saskatchewan RCMP has launched a podcast examining the unsolved murder of a Regina teen, in hopes of digging up new information about the 15-year-old cold case.

“Who Killed Misha Pavelick?” is the first season of the podcast created and produced by the RCMP. It focuses on the death of 19-year-old Misha Pavelick, who was stabbed during an altercation at a long weekend camping party near Regina Beach on May 21, 2006.

Approximately 200 people were at the party, but those responsible for his death were never found.

The podcast includes interviews with Pavelick’s family, RCMP officers involved in the case and other police experts. Those involved hope the podcast will encourage someone to bring forward information that could help police solve the case.

Who Killed Misha Pavelick? New Saskatchewan RCMP podcast highlights this unsolved case. Join investigators, Misha’s family and police experts, as they share what they can about this 15-year-old investigation. Available May 21. ^mm pic.twitter.com/3C1OFi246R

“Podcasts present such a compelling way for us to tell a story, and this is one of the many stories we hope to tell with this new platform,” Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore said.

“I hope that hearing the determination in our investigators’ voices, and the heartbreak in Misha’s loved ones’ voices will compel those with knowledge of the circumstances of Misha’s death to come forward.”

The first episode was released on Friday morning on the RCMP website and Apple Podcasts.

RCMP encourages anyone with information about Pavelick’s death to contact investigators directly by calling 639-625-4252, or leave a tip or report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit saskcrimestoppers.com.

“Saskatchewan RCMP 10-36: ON DUTY is a podcast about the Saskatchewan RCMP. The podcast will explore multiple aspects of policing in Saskatchewan and will feature investigations and a broad range of specialized units from across the province,” the podcast description reads.

More to come…