As the area enters lockdown, Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 55 new COVID-19 cases, shattering the previous one-day record of 34 set earlier this week.

Active cases in the area now stand at 263, also a record.

All of the new cases reported Thursday are in Greater Sudbury, the health unit said. Two of the cases are outbreak-related, while the source of 53 are under investigation. In all, 18 cases are in people under age 19, 15 are between the ages of 20-39, 12 between the ages of 40-59, seven between the ages of 60-79, and one person is age 80 or older. Two cases don't yet have an age listed.

As cases surge, the health unit directed all schools to end in-person classes and switch to virtual learning as of Monday,

Affected are all schools in Greater Sudbury and the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, with the exception of Chapleau area schools. Private schools are similarly affected throughout Public Health’s entire service area.

COVID variants growing concern

“With the increasing rates of COVID-19 cases, a number of active outbreaks, the growing proportion of variants of concern and ample evidence of community spread, pulling the emergency brake is an immediate action needed to help disrupt the chain of transmission and slow the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health, said in a news release.

“With current numbers of cases and VOCs, we have hit a tipping point whereby the benefits of face-to-face learning are outweighed by the risks in of COVID-19 transmission in our community. Public Health’s ability to prevent further spread through case and contact follow-up is increasingly stretched and we are at capacity.

"Moving into the lockdown zone will be the circuit breaker we need to set us on a steady course," Sutcliffe added. "I recognize these developments will be difficult for many. Now is the time to support one another, commit to the requirements in the lockdown zone and continue to be kind and patient.”

Public Health reminds everyone to be vigilant and follow public health measures, the release said. Stay home as much as possible. Wear your mask, practise physical distancing, wash your hands, limit travel, and only go out for essential reasons and work remotely if possible. All of these measures are effective, and they will work against the variants of concern if they are carefully followed.

"The length of the grey-lockdown and the return to in-person learning will be based on local circumstances such as number of cases, variants of concern, active outbreaks, and health system capacity," the release said. "There is no predetermined end date."

Factors that led to the grey zone designation include:

- There are 12 active outbreaks, including six in schools.

- The seven-day incidence rate was 71.9 new cases per 100 000 population compared to 12.6 two weeks ago. Percent positivity was 1.99 per cent compared to 0.35 per cent two weeks ago.

- In addition, cases indicate the potential to be one of these variants of concern. Further laboratory testing is underway to confirm if these cases are, in fact, variants. Percent positivity for variants in the past week was 48.3 per cent.

For more information or if you have questions, visit the health unit's website or call 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.