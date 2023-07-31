New record set at YYC Calgary International Airport in July 2023

Officials with the Calgary airport say a record number of passengers departed from the facility earlier this month.

According to the Calgary Airport Authority, YYC Calgary International Airport set a new daily passenger departure record on July 16, when more than 27,600 people passed through the building.

Calgary Airport Authority president and CEO Bob Sartor says they anticipated this summer would see passenger traffic return to near pre-pandemic numbers.

"These numbers signal a resurgence in air travel, and we are ready to welcome guests and help facilitate an exceptional experience," he said.

The YYC Calgary International Airport, located on Airport Road N.E., served 14.5 million passengers in 2022.