Local businesses looking for rapid COVID financial relief have a new resource to turn to.

The City of Windsor launched its Jump Start Recovery Program Wednesday.

“Our businesses are resilient but they are struggling at this time and they're looking forward to re-opening. but they're looking for relief from financial pressures so I imagine there's going to be a great response from the program that was launched this morning,” Sabrina DeMarco, executive director of the WindsorEssex Small Business Centre.

The new funding stream will equip 25 local early-stage small businesses with a $5,000 grant and planning resources to help them adapt and thrive amidst the pandemic.

Eligible businesses can use the grant to fund projects such as technology investments, advertisement costs and the purchase of PPE.

Businesses can apply for the grant online, applications close Feb. 28.

Small businesses across Windsor-Essex County are invited to apply for $5,000 grants from the Jumpstart Recovery Program delivered by @SBCWindsorEssex & funded by @ONgov's #StarterCompanyPlus to help recover the costs of adapting to COVID-19. For details: https://t.co/JlnzML4L8y pic.twitter.com/zUwHlay2Pq