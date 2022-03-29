New recruiting pilot project sees almost 20 new nurses hired at Bluewater Health

Roughly 20 new nurses will be joining Bluewater Health this spring following a new recruitment drive and pilot project utilized by the hospital to attract and retain workers.

This comes after discussions with the fourth-year nursing students in their final clinical placement back in December of last year.

Most of the new hires are from Lambton College. To get them working as soon as possible, some of the new grads will be granted temporary licenses to allow them to practice before writing their College of Nurses of Ontario registration exam.

“This approach has been a huge success for Bluewater Health, allowing us to match specific program needs with candidates’ experiences and preferred areas of practice,” said Shannon Landry, VP of clinical support services and chief nursing executive in a statement.

“All the graduating nurses who were offered positions accepted roles at the hospital; this is a testament to Bluewater Health’s reputation both in our community and regionally as an employer of choice. We are thrilled to welcome them aboard.”