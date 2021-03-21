If you are planning to go out for dinner and drinks at a restaurant in Ottawa, you will only be able to sit indoors with members of the same household.

The Ontario government announced changes to capacity limits for bars, restaurants and other food and drink establishments in the Red-Control zone, including Ottawa.

Instead of a maximum of four people per table indoors, the new rules only allow members of the same household to sit together while indoors at bars and restaurants.

"For indoor dining, patrons may only be seated with members of their same households, with limited exceptions for caregivers and people who live alone," says the new rules under Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework.

The rules for only members of the same household sitting together indoors at bars and restaurants also applies to restaurants and bars in the Orange-Restrict zone.

Previously, a maximum of four people could sit together indoors at bars and restaurants in the Orange-Restrict and Red-Control zones.

On Friday, Ontario announced new capacity limits for bars and restaurants. For indoors, capacity is the lesser of approximately 50 per cent of indoor dining area or 50 people maximum.

Mayor Jim Watson and Ottawa businesses had called on the province to cap capacity indoors for bars and restaurants in the red zone based on the size of the establishment, instead of a maximum of 10 people.

TWO ADULTS FROM SEPARATE HOUSEHOLDS PER TABLE IN GATINEAU

A maximum of two people from different addresses can sit together at restaurants in Gatineau.

Quebec's COVID-19 restrictions for the "Level 3-Alert" level state a maximum of two adults from a different address may sit at the same table, and may be accompanied by children under the age of 18.

Occupants of the same private residence may sit together at the same time.

Quebec's rules state only customers with proof of residence in a region whose alert level is identical to that of the region where the restaurant is located may access the restaurant.

Reservations are mandatory at all Gatineau restaurants, except for fast-food services.

CTV News Ottawa received an email from an Ottawa resident who said their mother, who lives in Ottawa, was asked for identification at a Gatineau establishment last week. The email said the woman was refused entry.