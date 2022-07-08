New Regina Chamber CEO Tony Playter honoured to receive position

The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce named Tony Playter as its new CEO after he held the role on an interim basis for the past six months.

Player takes over for the late John Hopkins, who passed away earlier this year.

For Playter it’s an honour to follow in Hopkins’ footsteps.

“It’s a real honour and privilege to follow in the footsteps of John Hopkins as the new CEO of the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce,” Playter said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.

Playter knows Hopkin’s legacy will never be matched, but said he’s proud to follow him and be able to work with the foundation that was left behind.

Playter, who held the interim CEO title over the past six months, feels conversations with political parties, stakeholders and business will be more stable and productive now that his position is permanent.

“I think there’s more of a stability now that they know there’s a permanent leader and now we can start moving forward on some of the initiatives we had originally talked about,” he said.

Playter said plans had been put in place but felt it was not fair to move ahead when he was not the permanent leader of the chamber.

“It’s really a critical time for business in Saskatchewan and Regina, we need to make sure that we’re meeting the needs of the local business community and continuing to push the Shop Local campaign,” Playter said.

Player feels it’s also critical to make sure businesses have the tools they need to succeed.

“That would include educational pieces, information pieces, as well as advocacy.”

Playter said businesses have told him they are excited about reenergizing the relationships that the chamber had with them that were stalled because of the pandemic.

“The key for us is to work with the community leaders to make sure we’re all moving in the same direction to help business,” he said.

Playter said that includes having a strong relationships with Economic Development Regina (EDR), Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), tourism, the hotel association, warehouse district and downtown district.

“We’re all working together for the betterment of business in Regina,” he said.