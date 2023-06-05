New regulations announced for 'excessively noisy' vehicles in Sask.

Drivers with ‘excessively loud’ vehicles will soon be subject to new rules from SGI, mandating that all light vehicles must be quieter than 101.3 decibels.

Passenger cars, trucks, minivans, SUVs and motorcycles will all be affected by the new rules according to an SGI news release.

“This policy introduces an objective standard, so motorists know if their vehicle is louder than what’s reasonable,” JP Cullen, COO of the Saskatchewan Auto Fund said.

“It draws a line in the sand for residents, motorists and law enforcement to determine how loud is too loud for vehicles.”

Along with the maximum level, police will have a standardized testing process to determine how loud vehicles really are.

The new regulations will be introduced in a phased rollout, with SGI inspection stations in Regina and Saskatoon receiving noise testing equipment first.

Training and equipment will then be shared with the rest of the province.

Once the policy is in effect, drivers will be required to pay for their vehicle to be tested.

If it fails, then drivers will be required to bring the vehicle to policy requirements.

Not doing so could lead to your registration being cancelled, SGI explained.

Drivers will be able to have their vehicles tested consequence free later this month.

Educational events are scheduled for June 17 in Regina and June 24 in Saskatoon.

Owners can book an appointment by calling Vehicle Standards and Inspections at 1-800-667-8015, ext. 6188 ahead of time.

More information about the events and the policy can be found on SGI’s website.