New report scores B.C. a 'D' on vaccinating seniors

A report conducted by a national seniors’ advocacy organization suggests B.C. is not vaccinating seniors at an adequate rate.

The report, conducted by CanAge, gave each province and territory an overall letter grade based off of funding, access and awareness.

It was also based off of vaccinations for Influenza, pneumonia and shingles, not COVID-19.

B.C.’s grade of “D” was above the national average, but well below other large provinces like Ontario and Alberta, which were given grades of “B” and “C” respectively.

“British Columbia, which has excellent health care in most areas, has a terrible vaccination system," said CanAge CEO Laura Tamblyn-Watts.

When it came to awareness, B.C. actually scored an “A,” but the province was given a failing grade for access.

"In British Columbia, you can learn all about the vaccines that aren't covered and you can't get," Tamblyn-Watts said.

She says a major downfall for the province is the decision not to provide a free, high-dose flu shot to seniors who don’t live in long-term care facilities.

According to CanAge, the shot costs anywhere from $75 to $100, while a shingles vaccine costs $300.

The province’s decision not only can only lead to fatalities, but ironically drain more money from the health-care system, according to Tamblyn-Watts.

“The cost for an influenza case is around $14,000 to $15,000,” she said.

“Nobody is arguing that these are bad vaccines, the governments are just weighing up the cost-benefit and determining that they're not going to fund them,” said B.C. Seniors’ Advocate Isobel Mackenzie.

“I don't agree with that decision," she added.

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment on Sunday, but had not received a response as of the publication of this story.

However, on Friday, during a virtual conference with all Canadian premiers, B.C. Premier John Horgan called on the federal government to increase funding for health care.

"Over the past 50 years, we’ve seen an erosion of federal funding to the point now where it is in some cases only 22 per cent of the total funding needed to provide services,” Horgan said.