New research chair to explore how AI can increase quality of life for aging Manitobans

Millions in funding is coming to the province to develop new technology to help Manitobans age comfortably.

The University of Manitoba and the Health Science Foundation announced it has appointed Jacquie Ripat as the endowed chair in technology for assisted living, thanks to $1.5 million from each organization.

Ripat will serve a five-year term, and will lead efforts to use artificial intelligence and other digital tools to increase quality of life for aging Manitobans.

She is currently an associate professor of occupational therapy and vice-dean of the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences.

According to the U of M, more than one in five Canadians will be over 65 by 2026, and most want to live independently in their homes for as long as possible.

Ripat hopes her work can help make that a reality.

“Manitobans need access to technology that can support their ability to live in their homes and communities and stay healthy and participate and feel a sense of wellbeing, so this is providing some of the supports that will allow them to do just that,” she said.

According to the university, current efforts in technology for assisted living are focused on helping folks recovering from surgery, suffering from chronic illness or disease, living with a disability and helping older adults wishing to remain living independently.