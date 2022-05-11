New respite home gets boost from Williams Food Equipment
Williams Food Equipment is donating a fully stocked kitchen to a new respite home in Windsor.
The donation is going to the Family Respite Services, Solcz Family Foundation Respite Home. Over 30 staff work in the home.
“This fully stocked kitchen from Williams Food Equipment will ensure that the staff can cook specialized meals for the children and youth,” Alexandria Fischer, community relations Family Respite Services.
“This donation will provide children and youth who are more independent the opportunity to learn life skills in the kitchen and be part of the meal prep as part of the respite program.”
With no government funding, Family Respite Services has relied on the community to invest in families caring for children with disabilities to build a new accessible respite home.
The respite home offers critical afterschool crisis programs, weekend programs for families who require long term respite support and a very specialized summer day camp.
These programs ensure that children have the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe environment and with trained Direct Support Provider Staff.
