New restrictions, extended school break for N.B. as first cases of Omicron variant found in province

The school holiday break is being extended and restrictions on businesses are on the horizon as New Brunswick reports its first cases of the Omicron variant.

Beginning Friday, any businesses, including theatres, casinos and sporting venues will have to reduce their capacity to 50 per cent. Physical distancing must be maintained in restaurants, bars, salons and other businesses – otherwise a reduced number of people may enter.

The school break for students from kindergarten to grade six will start a week early – Friday will be the last day until the new year.

It’s in reaction to the first cases of the new variant Omicron found in the province: two cases in zone seven (Miramichi region), and one case in zone one (Moncton region). Four other cases are presumed to be the new variant of concern. They are linked to the outbreak at St. Francis Xavier university in Nova Scotia.

The restrictions do not fit into either level one or two in the province’s new winter plan. Premier Blaine Higgs said the restrictions are a balancing act to reduce transmission and allow New Brunswickers to enjoy the Christmas holidays with loved ones.

“It’s having people accept the reality and not having them turn it into a complete denial. Omicron has created a whole new level of concern…we could in the next few days go into a full level two,” he said.

“It is certainly concerning to learn that cases have been found in two zones,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “We know that our healthcare system is fragile.”

Higgs said the familiar “steady 20” is being re-introduced, to balance limits and enjoying the holiday season.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said Omicron is it’s about 30 per cent more transmissible than the Delta variant. What health officials don’t know is the severity of the variant on people’s health.

“With Omicron, it’s a numbers game, cases double approximately every two days…it may translate to more hospitalizations,” Dr. Russell said.

She reported another 100 cases of COVID-19 have been found in the province – increasing N.B.’s active case count to 1,048.

There are 41 people in hospital, 14 of them are being treated in intensive care and five are on ventilators.

Two more people have died from the virus – a person in their 60’s in the Moncton region, and a person in their 70’s in the Miramichi region. The number of people in the province who have died from the virus has now reached 142.

More cases found in N.B. schools

As of Monday, 29 schools have 42 new cases across the province. Currently, cases are impacting a total of 58 schools, most in the Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John regions.

Sports and organized activities for children under 12 are cancelled as of Monday evening. Students over the age of 12 may continue to practice – but organized sporting events are suspended.

Among children five to 11, 28.1 per cent have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

And 9.2 per cent of those eligible, have now received a booster dose.

Rapid tests are being handed out to all families of students in the Fredericton region, and all of zone three.