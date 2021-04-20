New restrictions on gathering sizes take effect across Manitoba

Manitoba’s new restrictions on gathering sizes are now in effect across the province.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced the latest round of restrictions on Monday, saying they are introducing these orders to slow the spread of variants of concern and protect Manitobans against the third wave.

“We really just have to look to the provinces on either side of us to know why we need to make these adjustments at this point,” Roussin said at a news conference on Monday.

“We've been here in this place before.”

As of Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., households can only have two designated visitors for indoor gatherings, and outdoor gatherings on public and private property are limited to 10 people, including household members.

Faith-based gatherings are now limited to 25 per cent capacity or 50 people, whichever is lower. The province noted that indoor mask orders remain in place at faith-based gatherings, except for when household members are seated at a service, appropriately distanced from other groups, and not singing.

Manitoba is also limiting weddings and funerals to 10 people, in addition to an officiant and photographer.

The new capacity restrictions for retail stores won’t take effect until Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. so that the businesses have time to prepare.

Roussin said he thinks these new orders are a “measured approach.”

“But, I think we’re at an important place right now, where we need to avert this third wave, and I really think that these orders right here are our last chance to flatten our curve in a third wave before we have to revert back to more stringent public health restrictions,” he said.

The latest round of orders will remain in effect until May 12.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.