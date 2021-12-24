New restrictions possibly coming to Manitoba next week

As Manitoba's COVID-19 case count continues to climb, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer says new restrictions could soon be coming.

In what's normally a very busy time of year for Pasquale's Italian Ristorante, this holiday season has been rather quiet due to the pandemic.

"Well, traditionally, it's a great time of year for us," said Joe Loschiavo, owner of Pasquale's.

"Very busy, a lot of parties, a lot of catering and all that pretty much came to a screeching halt with you the latest announcements and news."

At a news conference Friday morning, Manitoba announced a record 742 new COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said Manitoba is at max testing capacity.

He noted there is a 10,000 test backlog, which is why the province is now encouraging young and healthy people to skip getting tested if symptomatic.

"If you have respiratory symptoms, cold-like symptoms, flu-like symptoms, you can assume you have omicron. You can stay home and isolate. You don't necessarily need to go get tested," said Roussin.

Although short on details, Roussin alluded to new restrictions coming next week.

"And so moving forward, we're looking at all that various aspects of what the orders could look like, and so when we have details on things, we will share them," he said.

Roussin specifically noted the rules around large gatherings like sporting events would be changing.

The Winnipeg Jets, already playing at 50 per cent capacity, return to the ice Monday and could be affected further if new restrictions come into place.

In a statement, True North Sports and Entertainment said:

"We understand and support the province's position to help control the spread of covid-19 in Manitoba.

The situation is very fluid and we are exploring a range of options but aren't in a position to confirm a change in plans at this moment."

CTV News spoke to some Winnipeggers, and they all agreed new restrictions could have been implemented sooner.

"I think the province should have acted way sooner since they knew this was coming, Omicron," said Doug Warkentin.

"Yes, they should act sooner to protect the province's health," said Pauline Gilbert.

"I feel the province should have acted sooner. I feel like there were warning signs earlier. The sooner, the better, so people have a chance to reschedule their holidays or make further plans," said Joskey Chammah.

New restrictions, however, could be hard for pandemic-bruised businesses like restaurants.

"It's not an easy decision, but depending on what the province wants to do, we're looking at a full closure again," Loschiavo.