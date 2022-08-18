New ride-hailing service to launch in Victoria

Canadian ride-hailing company Uride has received its business license in Victoria, clearing the way for a September launch.

The ride-hailing company received approval earlier this year from the Passenger Transportation Board to operate in the Capital Regional District on the island, but needed a business licence from the City of Victoria before it could begin offering rides.

With this final hurdle cleared, Uride will be able to pick up anywhere with in the city with drop offs at any location in the region, allowing it to focus on Victoria before it branches out to other municipalities.

“We understand that accessing reliable transportation is a struggle for the people of Victoria, and we plan on coming in and addressing that need," said Ravi Dhami, Uride’s Regional Operations Manager for Western Canada.

"We’re looking forward to providing safe, reliable and affordable transportation with the ultimate goal of eliminating impaired driving.”

In an online interview, Dhami said Thursday that the company has been operating in Kelowna since May and in Kamploos since June, with more than 100 drivers employed.

To launch its services in Victoria, Dhami said Uride is looking to hire “hundreds” and is providing incentives for new recruits.

Those incentives include “covering the majority of startup costs including licensing upgrades, vehicle safeties and background checks.”