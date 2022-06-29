New right-of-centre political party officially registers in Manitoba

A new political party describing itself as a right-of-center party has registered with Elections Manitoba.

On Tuesday, Elections Manitoba announced the Keystone Party of Manitoba has officially registered in the province. The party had to collect 2,500 signatures from people who were eligible voters in the last election.

Being a registered party allows this group to be listed on ballots with endorsed candidates, accept contributions and issue tax receipts, get reimbursement for election expenses, and participate in advisory committees.

The party previously told CTV News it intends to have candidates running in the next provincial election.

It joins six other officially registered parties in the province, according to Elections Manitoba: the Communist Party of Canada – Manitoba, the Green Party of Manitoba, the Manitoba Liberal Party, the Manitoba Party, the New Democratic Party of Manitoba, and the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba (which currently is the governing party).

However only three parties currently hold seats in the Manitoba Legislature. The Progressive Conservatives currently hold the majority, with 35 seats. The NDP is the official opposition party, with 18 seats.

Three members of the Manitoba Liberal Party sit in the Legislature as independent MLAs, as a party must win at least four seats to be considered an official party in the legislature.

One seat is currently empty, after former PC MLA for Kirkfield Park Scott Fielding retired in mid-June.