New Rim Park bike park officially opens
Two and four wheeled enthusiasts now have a special spot to ride in Waterloo as the Rim Park bike park officially opened Saturday morning.
A brand new pump track has been paved, ideal for bicycles and scooters as well as skateboarders.
There is one track for beginners and another for more advanced riders.
It’s part of the city of waterloo's action sports strategy.
"Partly with the increasing urbanization of Waterloo and the need to build more housing, which we are committed to, we also need to make sure we are also invested in parks and greenspaces and places for people to play in our city and to exercise and have fun. So that’s part of what we are doing here today,” said Waterloo Mayor Dorothy Mccabe.
This is the city's first dedicated pump track, which mimics the ups and downs of a mountain biking path but without the debris.
