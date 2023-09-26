New river valley pedestrian bridge opens in south Edmonton
A new pedestrian bridge to replace a 100-year-old structure opened in southwest Edmonton on Tuesday.
The new Smith Crossing Pedestrian Bridge is located along 23 Avenue and provides access to the MacTaggart and Larch Sanctuaries.
"The Smith Crossing bridge is a beloved destination for many Edmontonians and provides an important link to the beautiful trails around Whitemud Creek,” said Sam El Mohtar, director of transportation infrastructure delivery. "The new structure is a tied arch bridge with a slender, open design that helps it fit within the natural area. It will provide a safe connection to the surrounding trails for many decades to come."
The new bridge is in the same location as the old one built in 1914. It's named after the Smith family, "who were pioneers in the area," according to the City of Edmonton.
It was a vehicle bridge until 1961.
Construction started in November 2022 and the project finished ahead of schedule and within its $6.3-million budget.
