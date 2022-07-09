New road closures for July: City of Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg is warning motorists of several major road closures over the next few weeks.

The longest closure will be that of westbound William Avenue, from McPhillips Street to Arlington Street. The road will be closed on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m. until Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m. for a water main renewal project. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the other side for the duration of the project.

Then, two different closures on Empress Street. Southbound Empress Street east, from East Way to St. John Ambulance Way including the overpass, will be closed on Wednesday, July 13 at 9 a.m. until Saturday, July 16 at 3 p.m. for construction. As well, Empress Street, from Jack Blick Avenue to Maroons Road, will be closed from Wednesday, July 13 at 9 a.m. until Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m. for road construction. The east sidewalk will remain open.

Finally, in River Heights: Corydon Avenue, from Sir John Franklin Road to Lindsay Street, will be closed from Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. until Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. for road construction.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the closures.