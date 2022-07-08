New road in Minnow Lake would include roundabout, link shopping areas to new subdivision

A new, $10.5 million road extending Silver Hills Drive to Bancroft Drive will ease traffic in Minnow Lake, says a report headed to Sudbury council next week.

The finance and administration committee will review a proposed cost-sharing agreement for the road, a key part of a plan to build a 700-unit subdivision along the Minnow Lake roadway.

Originally proposed in 2016, developer ARG Devco plans to replace the three-way traffic lights at the corner of Bellevue and Bancroft with a roundabout connecting to the newly extended Silver Hills Drive.

The goal is to have the bulk of the road completed in 2023 and fully open in 2024.

The planned subdivision encompasses 23 hectares and includes a mixture of single-detached, semi-detached and medium-density units. It would be close to the existing commercial centre in the area, where many of the city's big box stores are located.

Under the proposed cost-sharing agreement, the city would fund $2.5 million, the developer $2.8 million, with the remainder coming from development charges.

"If actual costs exceed estimated costs, it will be funded by the

developer and development charges," said the staff report on the proposal. Development charges are fees developers pay when building new residential units. The money is used to help fund the infrastructure needed to service the new development.

The road would reduce traffic on Bancroft Drive between The Kingsway, Bellevue and Second Avenue, said the proposal from ARG Devco.

"Silver Hills Drive is unique in design as it incorporates an active transit component consisting of dual bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the street," the company said in its original letter to the city.

The proposal also includes new walking and biking trail system for Blueberry Hill, as well as other parts of Minnow Lake.

The report goes before the committee July 12. Read the full report here.