New Root Cellar location opens at former Oxford Foods site
The Root Cellar has now opened a second market in the former Oxford Foods location in Cook Street Village, Victoria.
The market offers customers a wide selection of locally grown produce, a full service butcher, and baked goods.
The husband and wife team that owns the market says it was always their goal to bring the Root Cellar to Cook Street.
When they had the opportunity to take over the former Oxford Foods site, they jumped at the chance.
"It was literally kind of like Christmas for us, that it was coming to fruition, because it was actually a dream of 13 years to get to be in Cook Street Village," said Daisy Orser, co-owner of the Root Cellar.
Co-owner Adam Orser says it's nice to see pedestrians using the grocery store.
"There's quite a population of walkers in the area," he said. "There's such a density down here of smaller apartment buildings, so we see a big change. A lot of these people don't have cars, so seeing a lot of those people in has been great."
The new Root Cellar is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
-
James Taylor and His All-Star Band tour pushed to the SpringJames Taylor and His All-Star Band are hitting the road once again and will be touring Canada with a stop in London, Ont.
-
IKEA 'Design Studio' opening in Devonshire Mall February 2022IKEA is returning to Windsor but it in a different format.
-
Cruise industry in Maritimes already preparing for next springStarting next month, cruise ships will officially be allowed to visit ports in the Maritimes once again as the federal government prepares to lift its ban on the vessels in Canadian waters which was put in place because of the pandemic.
-
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 21, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, Oct. 21.
-
Sask. ICU doctor says future patient transfers to Ont. cancelledAn intensive care doctor from Saskatoon reported the Government of Saskatchewan has called off all further patient transfers to Ontario ICUs, which the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre denies.
-
4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded near Rocky Mountain HouseA 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Alberta Wednesday night.
-
Wizards play spoiler, beating Raptors 98-83 in their first game at home in 600 daysSix hundred days after they'd played a meaningful game in Toronto, the Raptors finally made their return.
-
Canadian Bruce Liu wins 18th Chopin international piano competitionThe jury of the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition has announced Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada as the winner of the 40,000-euro (US$45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition that launches pianists' world careers.