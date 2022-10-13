iHeartRadio

New roundabout coming to Fischer-Hallman and New Dundee Roads


(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

A major rural intersection in Waterloo region is getting a makeover.

Regional council approved the construction of a new roundabout at Fischer-Hallman and New Dundee Roads during a Wednesday meeting.

The intersection features a gas station and sits on the border of Kitchener and North Dumfries Township.

The region says the roundabout will accommodate all vehicles, including large trucks and agricultural equipment, and that construction is planned for 2024.

