New roundabout to be constructed at busy Truro intersection

The town of Truro, N.S., is getting a new roundabout at a busy intersection, with the goal of improving road safety and travel times.

The project at McClures Mills Road and Willow Street is expected to be completed by late 2024.

The province of Nova Scotia is spending about $950,000 on the roundabout, while the federal government will spend more than $1.1 million, and the Town of Truro about $760,000.

"The Town of Truro has been committed to developing a roundabout in this location for many years,” said Truro Mayor Bill Mills in a Wednesday news release. “Through partnership with our federal and provincial government partners, we're able to make this project a reality and appreciate being able to make this announcement. This investment in our community will have significant positive benefits.”

The province says almost 40,000 vehicles pass through the three-way intersection daily.

