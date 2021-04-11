New rules in place at Tecumseh skate park

With the recent provincial shutdown restrictions put in place last week, the Town of Tecumseh is now implementing new health and safety measures at the Tecumseh skate park.

"We skate at all the skate parks in the region and a couple of them get very busy because they are very popular," says Windsor Roller Derby league member, Karlene Nielsen.

Since the start of the pandemic Nielsen can no longer play the sport so the group transitioned to park skating in Tecumseh for the time being.

"It’s given us something important to do to keep us on our wheels still, keep us fit and it’s a ton of fun. It’s great to be outdoors where it’s safe," says Nielsen.

However users of Tecumseh’s skate park will need to follow new rules.

No more than 10 people are allowed to skate at the same time and skaters, like Ashley Kuli are limited to 30-minute sessions.

"It’s a smart move, it makes sense. We come here a lot and it’s usually pretty packed and sometimes it can prevent you from skating," says Kuli, Vice-President of Windsor Roller Derby.

Under new COVID-19 precautionary measures, the skate park has also been fenced in.

"I think it’s really great they were able to pull this off really quickly considering that emergency brake got pulled really quick," says Nielsen.

According to the Town of Tecumseh, there are concerns about the volume of users at the skate park and the potential for social gatherings.

The skate park is open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with staff on-site to log user names and contact information.

"This is generally a hot spot for kids congregating and using the facility. So for us to implement the measures we have for everyone to stay safe is definitely very important," says park and facility attendant, Brandon Denapoli.

Many skate park users agree with the new protocols.

"I’m ok with signing in and signing out. If I do have to leave, I can just come back," says Brayden Lappalainen.

"I know that the numbers are rising and they’re just trying to keep everyone safe," says Hunter Shinkowski.

Others, like Kuli say it’s a best case scenario.

"I don’t want the parks to shut down and lose out on that access again especially the kids that are on March break right now. You want to be outside you want to have something to do. It was a good move on the township."