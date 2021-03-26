New rules limit indoor and patio dining at bars and restaurants in Renfrew County to household members only

If you are going out for dinner at a bar or restaurant in Renfrew County, you will only be able to sit with members of your own household indoors or on the patio.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says starting April 2, patrons will only be allowed to dine out with household members only to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants and bars will also be required to obtain and record every patron's first and last name, telephone number and municipality of residence.

"Residents of RCD have been doing great so far at adhering to public health measures, and most restaurants and establishments have been taking all necessary precautions," said Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health.

"However, we need to take greater precautions to protect our communities, families and friends, as variants of concern come closer to home."

The health unit notes close-contact between members of different households that occur in local food establishments present one of the highest risks for COVID-19 transmission, especially when masks/face coverings are not being worn while eating or drinking.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is currently in the Yellow-Protect zone, which includes last call at 11 p.m. and a maximum of six people sitting together at bars and restaurants.

Effective April 2, patrons wishing to be seated at the same table with others in a public dining area can:

only dine with people from the same household

dine with a caregiver or

dine with someone who lives alone and is joining one other household

Table capacity will be capped at six people at one table, unless they are all members of the same household.

Under the orders, establishments must obtain and record "verbal attestation" that the patron is joining a table with only their own household members or joining a table only with one other household if they live alone or are a caregiver.