New rules on fireworks now in effect in Barrie

Residents in Barrie who hope to set off a pre-Canada Day fireworks show from home are out of luck.

New rules on fireworks displays are now in effect in the City of Barrie.

Starting Tuesday, residents can only set off fireworks on Victoria Day, Canada Day, New Year's Day, and for the duration of the recognized Lunar New Year and Diwali holidays.

The City of Barrie says that those who wish to partake in at-home fireworks displays on Canada Day should ensure proper safety measures:

Purchase fireworks from reputable providers

Fireworks and sparklers should be handled by an adult and kept away from children

Always follow the directions provided. Adults are responsible for the proper handling of fireworks

Eye protection should always be worn when lighting fireworks

Always have water on hand in case of an emergency

More information on the city's new fireworks rules is available here.