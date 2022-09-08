New rules to protect air passengers with cancelled flights come into effect

New refund rules come into effect today to better protect air passengers after flights are cancelled.

Starting Sept. 8, airlines will be on the hook for a full refund if passengers cannot be rebooked on another available flight within 48 hours. This is an amendment to Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulation, which was introduced in 2019.

Previously, airlines were only required to refund if the reason for the cancellation was under their control. Now, the refunds will happen even if those cancellations or delays are not the fault of the airline. The expanded rules will cover other issues like weather delays and labour disputes.

Tom Oosmen of the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) says this is a win for passengers. “If the flight disruption is outside airline control, and the airline can’t rebook you within 48 hours of your original departure, they have to offer you a refund. And the refund must be provided within 30 days.”

This comes as the CTA deals with a backlog of air passenger complaints. From April to August 2022, the agency received more than 13,000 air travel complaints.

Oosmen says, “I think this was a definite gap that we saw because of the pandemic, and we are closing it now, so that makes our system complete and robust.”

Oosmen encouraged passengers to know their rights if flights get delayed. “If you are faced with a cancellation or flight disruption, take notes on the incident and what you are told by the airline because you may need them afterwards.”

Sylvie de Belleville, a lawyer with the advocacy group Option consommateurs, says these new rules are good first step. She says, “The pandemic happened and lots of flights were cancelled, and a lot of airlines just said, we don’t have the obligation to reimburse passengers for flights because it was not a situation that was under our control, and the regulation does not say specifically that we do have the obligation to reimburse.”

But de Belleville says there is room for improvement. She would like to see rules that provide a reimbursement option if the passenger no longer needs a later flight; for example, those traveling for short trips.

“If you were traveling for a specific event, a friend’s wedding, and the flight was booked for Friday and the wedding was for Saturday, and (your flight got cancelled and) you were rebooked to fly out on Sunday morning—in that situation not only did you use the flight, but you also lost the wedding! The flight would not be useful to you, and reimbursement is not mandatory,” she says.

“It leaves a gap where consumers could be left with a flight they don’t need and no answer in the regulations for such a situation.”

The National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC) says these new rules unfairly target the airlines – when flights could be cancelled due to other entities like customs, security, or even the airport.

President and CEO of the NACC Jeff Morrison says the airline is not always at fault and should not be held responsible.

“What these new expanded regulations are going to do is put airlines on the hook and be entirely responsible for any issue that is the cause of a disruption of a flight, whether it is in their control or not. That is a concern—not just because of the obvious lack of fairness.”

Morrison says, “At the end of the day there are so many other organizations and entities involved in a flight—whether it be the custom and immigration officials, the security officials, the airport themselves, including the baggage carousels, the navigation people. Under these new regulations, there is no accountability for those bodies.”

“If the whole point of these expanded regulations is to try to minimize flight disruptions, which of course is what we all want, the fact is that there is no service standards or accountability for those other entities, is going to be a big cause for concern,” says Morrison.

Morrison says if airlines are on the hook for more refunds, there could be financial pressures in the future, including potential increase to airfares.

A statement provided to CTV News from a spokesperson for the Office of the Minister of Transport says; “Passengers have rights and they deserve to be respected. Our government was the first to put in place protections for travellers and ensure their rights are safeguarded throughout their travel journey.”

The statement says, “the new regulations, which amend Canada’s existing Air Passenger Protection Regulations, apply to flights that are cancelled, or where there is a lengthy delay, for reasons outside of an air carrier’s control, including major weather events or a pandemic, where it is not possible for the carrier to complete the passenger’s journey within a reasonable time. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed a gap in Canada’s passenger protection regulations, with flights delayed or cancelled due to situations outside an airline’s control, like a global pandemic. These new regulations will help correct this gap.”