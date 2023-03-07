New Sarnia deputy chief proud to be role model as she stands on experience

Julie Craddock acknowledges she is pleased a time is soon coming when her hiring might not be considered ground-breaking.

Craddock is the new deputy chief of the Sarnia Police Service. She is also the first female and first Indigenous officer in the post.

“I feel the weight, a little of responsibility,” she said.

In policing for nearly three decades, Craddock brings to Sarnia, Ont. a wealth of experience from Halton Regional Police. She counts working with marginalized communities and community safety as keys on her resume.

She also knows what it is like to be a role model.

“Yes, I’ve had some challenges that I’ve had to overcome, maybe because of being female. So, I think part of it is being in a position for me now to model the behaviours that I expect of the organization,” she said.

Sworn in on Monday, Craddock welcomed a presence by Aamjiwnaang First Nation.

“There is inequitable access to emergency services in Indigenous communities, and building a relationship with Aamjiwnaang First Nation is one of my number one priorities here,” she explained.

To say policing is in Craddock’s blood would be an understatement.

Her husband is an RCMP officer, two of her children serve in the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service in James Bay, and her father is retired from Metro Toronto Police.

All were in attendance at her swearing-in ceremony.

But in a surprise arranged by Sarnia Police Chief Derek Davis, Craddock's father, Frank, gave Craddock her Sarnia police badge.

“It was a pretty touching experience and emotional one as well,” she told CTV News London.

With the swearing-in complete, Davis said Craddock will assist him in moving Sarnia police forward.

“Julie and I have worked together for a number of years. We have a very complimentary leadership style which will help us all navigate the future changes, which will be relentless in terms of the policing profession,” the chief explained.

And a change Craddock would support is a variation in terminology. She said her children working in the north are no longer called police officers but peacekeepers.

“I really love the concept of peacekeeping, because it’s that collaborative approach of working with the community for that overall safety and well-being, not policing the community,” she said.