New Saskatoon Urban Camp can house 50 low-security offenders

A new low-security unit is open at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

The $8.59 million Urban Camp holds 50 reduced-custody beds in a 13,000 square-foot building, plus recreational space and two dedicated programming rooms, according to a news release from Saskatchewan's corrections and public safety ministry

While at the facility, the ministry says inmates can also receive programming to address mental health and addiction issues.

The Urban Camp program started 40 years ago to allow reduced-custody offenders to work in the community while under supervision, the ministry says. Up to 50 low-security inmates can be housed in the new facility.

“The results of investments like this are rehabilitated inmates, reduced returns to custody, and safer Saskatchewan communities,” said corrections minister Christine Tell.

This is the only urban working camp in the province, the news release said.