New SaskPower line getting lift from helicopter crew

SaskPower is using a helicopter to build a new power line just north of Regina.

The chopper is helping pull a rope through a series of newly built power poles. The rope will then be used to pull power cables back through the pulley system.

The Condie to Evraz project will see 10 kilometres of new high voltage power line built. It will run from the Condie Switching Station to Evraz Steel and feed that company’s growing need for electricity.

Area residents will hear the helicopter operating during daytime hours and occasionally some louder sounds.

“One of the things we have to do in building this large of a transmission line is to fuse certain sections of cable together,” SaskPower Spokesperson Scott McGregor said.

“We do that with controlled explosive charges, to fuse them together. It’s the industry standard for doing that kind or work. Residents of north-west Regina might hear sounds that sound like fireworks. It’s nothing to be alarmed with, it’s all controlled and very safe.”

SaskPower said construction began in May, and they expect the line to be completed by the end of October.

