New satellite on a mission to map cosmos and reveal secrets of dark matter

A team from the University of Waterloo are among scientists around the world celebrating the successful launch of a first-of-its-kind satellite.

Designed to answer some of the universe’s biggest mysteries, the European Space Agency’s Euclid space telescope took off Saturday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

“Watching it take off yesterday and you think ‘Yep, that’s our baby sitting up there on the top of the rocket,” says University of Waterloo professor Mike Hudson.

Hudson and his University of Waterloo colleague Will Percival have been working on the project for over a decade.

In total, more than 2,000 scientists are involved, including four from the University of Waterloo.

WHAT IS THE EUCLID TELESCOPE DOING?

Euclid will spend more than six years in space creating a 3-D map of the cosmos.

The goal of the project is to better understand the properties of dark matter and why the universe continues to expand.

“[The expansion] is getting faster and this is just very difficult to explain. We don’t actually know what the answer is, we have some theories that could explain it and we call those theories ‘dark energy,” Percival says.

Hudson adds: “Is this dark energy some kind of mysterious energy? Or maybe the possibility that we don’t fully understand the laws of gravity?”

NEW IMAGING TECHNOLOGY

What separates Euclid from its predecessors is its camera.

Scanning the sky, the technology is capable of taking 3-D images, allowing it map of billions of galaxies across more than a third of the sky.

“So you no longer have to just take your telescope and point at an object and say ‘I want an image of that object’. We get everything. There’s this opportunity to observe things that we don’t expect,” explains Percival.

Euclid is expected to reach the point it will orbit around, 1.5 million kilometre from earth, in about a month.

Percival says the first batch of images could be relayed back to earth as early as the end of July.

“It’s a whole new territory and we’re mapping dark matter on scales that have never been done before,” Hudson says.