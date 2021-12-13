New Sault addictions and mental health research institute being explored

A feasibility study is coming down within the next couple of months on an addictions and mental health research institute in Sault Ste. Marie. Algoma University, Sault College, Shingwauk Kinoomage Gamig, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) and others are involved in the proposal.

Algoma University President Asima Vezina said she would like to see the proposed institute follow NOSM'S model of training and retaining talent in the north.

"We're bringing in a lot of external expertise into our communities," Vezina said. "They don't live here, they transport in. They don't necessarily always, although I know many are trying, they don't always understand the context of working in northern, rural and remote communities."

Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano said work began on the concept while he was Minister of Training, Colleges, and Universities. He said it's about taking a proactive approach to the ongoing addiction crisis in the Sault and across the country.

"The concept of an academic teaching hospital that focuses on research and training in the area of mental health and addictions is our opportunity to do something different, to be proactive and come up with a Sault Ste. Marie solution to a national crisis," Romano said.

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano said he's anxious to see the feasibility study when it's released.

"I can say that I'll always support the university, the college, the hospital in any of their initiatives and any of things they're looking to do to improve our community and improve the capacity in our community. And there might be a real opportunity here," Provenzano said.