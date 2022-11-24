New Sault mayor shares his schedule

Matthew Shoemaker, the new mayor of Sault Ste. Marie, says he will make his weekly schedule available to the public.

Officials with the city said the goal is transparency and improving the public’s awareness of his work and activities.

“Throughout my time in elected office, I’ve strived to be an open and transparent leader,” said Shoemaker in a news release.

“As your mayor I am looking forward to working with city council to achieve comprehensive municipal transparency over the coming term.”

Shoemaker added he recognizes the importance of transparent leadership.

“(I) commit to the community that I will work hard to ensure the City of Sault Ste. Marie is a leader in transparency and good government.”

The mayor’s schedule is now available on his website and he has committed to updating details of his previous week’s activities every Monday.