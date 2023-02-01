New sculpture coming to North Bay's downtown waterfront

This spring, a new sculpture will be on display downtown near North Bay's waterfront on Memorial Drive.

The sculpture is a part of Clean Green Beautiful North Bay's ongoing efforts to beautify the city.

Officials from Clean Green Beautiful North Bay told CTV News there were a few locations in mind for the sculpture but city council decided it will go in front of the underpass near the waterfront.

"It has I-beams, made out of beams for a building," said Nathan Jensen a committee member from Clean Green Beautiful North Bay.

"We thought it really spoke to the railway, it spoke to the iron in the rail lines … We wanted it to connect somehow to North Bay, to the heritage just speaks to the area, that it tells some story about North Bay."

"Our railway, our beautiful waterfront,” Jensen added.

“So they all became key factors as we looked for a piece to purchase."

Jensen said this is just the first sculpture Clean Green Beautiful North Bay plans to purchase. The group hopes to buy one sculpture per year.