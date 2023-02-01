New sculpture coming to North Bay's downtown waterfront
This spring, a new sculpture will be on display downtown near North Bay's waterfront on Memorial Drive.
The sculpture is a part of Clean Green Beautiful North Bay's ongoing efforts to beautify the city.
Officials from Clean Green Beautiful North Bay told CTV News there were a few locations in mind for the sculpture but city council decided it will go in front of the underpass near the waterfront.
"It has I-beams, made out of beams for a building," said Nathan Jensen a committee member from Clean Green Beautiful North Bay.
"We thought it really spoke to the railway, it spoke to the iron in the rail lines … We wanted it to connect somehow to North Bay, to the heritage just speaks to the area, that it tells some story about North Bay."
"Our railway, our beautiful waterfront,” Jensen added.
“So they all became key factors as we looked for a piece to purchase."
Jensen said this is just the first sculpture Clean Green Beautiful North Bay plans to purchase. The group hopes to buy one sculpture per year.
-
Last minute emergency department closure in ChesleyThe Emergency Department at Chesley hospital will be closed Thursday, reopening Friday Feb. 3 at 7 a.m.
-
-
Here's when frigid temperatures will arrive in OttawaOttawa could see its coldest temperatures in years as the polar vortex strengthens over the region for the next couple of days.
-
GTA pair busted for driving a stolen vehicle after crashing into police cruiserTwo people were hit with multiple charges after crashing into a police car.
-
Summer festival Boots and Hearts unveils 2023 lineupTim McGraw, Keith Urban and Nickelback are among those who will be performing at this year's annual Boots and Hearts music festival.
-
New opera by Haitian-Canadian composer puts Black performers, stories in spotlightWhen the opera 'La Flambeau' premieres next week in Montreal, Black performers will be front and centre in an artistic medium where they have historically been under-represented.
-
A journalist's journey: From Nova Scotia to the front lines in AfghanistanA 38-year-old journalist from Nova Scotia who recently did some investigative work in Afghanistan for The New York Times is getting a lot of attention for his published pieces over the last 18 months.
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion funeral details announcedA state funeral will be held for Hazel McCallion at Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga on Valentine’s Day.
-