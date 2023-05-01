New season to bring new head coach for Kitchener Rangers

The Kitchener Rangers plan to start off next season with a new head coach.

After leading the team to the second round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs this season, head coach Mike McKenzie plans to return to his role as full-time general manager.

McKenzie first subbed in interim head coach after the Blue Shirts parted ways with former head coach Jay McKee in November 2019.

The pandemic brought a few turbulent seasons, including the 2021-2021 season which was cancelled.

In June of 2022, the Rangers announced the organization had picked up Chris Dennis as the new head coach, relieving McKenzie of his coaching duties.

McKenzie didn’t stay off the bench for long, as the Rangers announced the firing of Dennis in early February when the team was struggling.

At the time, McKenzie said no matter what happened during this season, the team planned to find a permanent head coach for next year.

There's no word yet on any candidates for the position.